Ramesh Powar Returns as Indian Women’s Coach: Who Said What

While Powar led India to the 2018 T20 World Cup semi-final, Raman and the team went one step further to the final in the 2020 edition in Australia, losing the summit clash to the hosts.

Did Raman do anything wrong to not deserve an extension? What did the CAC comprising, Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh, find more compelling in Powar’s case, whose exit in 2018 due to differences with Mithali Raj is well documented?

In a season when the steadily improving team will be touring England and Australia before the 2022 ODI World Cup, the change of coach, break in continuity, might not be what the doctor ordered for India.

Understandably, the chronology of events, days before the squad for the multi-format tour to England was to be announced, raised a few eyebrows.

WV Raman and Ramesh Powar exchanged pleasantries on Twitter while former cricketers had their say as well.