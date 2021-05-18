AB De Villiers Not Coming Out of Retirement for T20 World Cup

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement for the 2021 T20 World Cup later this year, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final," Cricket South Africa says in statement.

AB, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, played 7 games in the pandemic disrupted 2021 edition, scoring 207 runs with two fifties to his name. AB was also donning the big gloves for his franchise.