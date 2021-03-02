Ashwin is Very Intelligent, Wants to Compete Against Best: Laxman

In the series against England, Ashwin took eight wickets in the second Test and scored a century and then went on to take seven wickets in the third which India won by 10 wickets inside two days. In the process, Ashwin also became the fastest Indian, and only the fourth overall from the country, to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

"78 Test matches for 400 Test wickets. Let the naysayers be, he's been absolute phenomenal with the craft that he has displayed over a period of time and as he's growing as a bowler he's picking a lot of wickets," said former batsman Akash Chopra.

"I feel that he's an absolute rockstar. He's one of the biggest match winners India has ever produced, of course Anil Kumble will still remain at no. 1," he further said.