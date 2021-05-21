Quick-Learner Shafali Verma Aims to Become the Complete Package

Rarely does a player have as prolific an impact on the cricketing scene as Shafali Verma has had. She is a daredevil with the bat in hand, holding a penchant for pyrotechnics that leave you glued to the edge of your seat. Having set the T20 stage on fire, the 17-year-old prodigy recently received her maiden Test and ODI call-ups for the England tour. She wants to utilize the upcoming opportunities to enhance her decision-making capabilities around playing and leaving deliveries as well as maximising the length of her innings.



"[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible," Verma told ESPNcricinfo. "All formats - ODIs, T20Is, and Tests - have different experiences and lessons to offer, so I would be looking forward to learning from both the ODI and Test formats."