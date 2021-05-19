Harmanpreet, Smriti Get Grade A BCCI Contracts; Veda Misses Out

The Indian women’s cricket team’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is among three players to be handed a Grade I contract. India’s ODI skipper and veteran cricketer Mithali Raj has been handed a Grade II contract along with senior pacer Jhulan Goswami.
Along with Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav too received Grade A contracts.
Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma got a Grade B contract while Richa Ghosh made it into Grade C.
Veda Krishnamurthy and Ekta Bisht were among those who missed out.
The Indian women’s team currently are quarantining in Mumbai before they leave for their multi-format tour of England in 2 weeks time.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 19 May 2021,09:34 PM IST