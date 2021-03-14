Prithvi Shaw’s Mumbai Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Against UP

Earlier, opener Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 158 helped UP score 312/4 batting first but Mumbai made light work of the target. They reached 315/4 in just 41.3 overs thus sealing the title.

This is Mumbai's fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title and their first since the 2005/06 season. They have won all matches they played in the tournament this season.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 312/4 in 50 overs (Madhav Kaushik 158 not out, Akshdeep Nath 55, Samarth Singh 55; Tanush Kotian 2/54) lost to Mumbai 315/4 in 41.3 overs (Aditya Tare 118 not out, Prithvi Shaw 73; Sameer Choudhary 1/43) by 6 wickets with 51 balls remaining