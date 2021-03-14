Mithali Raj Becomes 1st Woman to Score 7,000 Runs in ODIs

Mithali Raj is well ahead of former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards in the women's ODI run-scorers' list. Edwards had scored 5,992 runs in ODIs in a career that spanned nearly two decades.

However, Edwards still remains the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, with 10,273 runs, but Mithali Raj will have her sights set on that landmark as well.

The 38-year-old had made her debut against Ireland women in 1999.

She has scored 54 half-centuries and seven centuries. Her highest score was 125 scored against Sri Lanka Women in 2018.