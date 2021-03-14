Mithali Raj Becomes 1st Woman to Score 7,000 Runs in ODIs

India captain Mithali Raj achieved yet another milestone when she became the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODI cricket on Sunday.
Mithali, who on Friday became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs, reached the 7,000-run mark against South Africa in the fourth ODI at Lucknow. She is the leading run-scorer in women’s ODIs.
On Sunday, she needed 26 runs to get to the landmark and finished with a knock of 45, when she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune. Punam Raut scored an unbeaten 104 and Harmanpreet Kaur added 54 from 35 deliveries as India posted 266/4 against South Africa, who lead the five-match series 2-1.
Mithali Raj is well ahead of former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards in the women's ODI run-scorers' list. Edwards had scored 5,992 runs in ODIs in a career that spanned nearly two decades.
However, Edwards still remains the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, with 10,273 runs, but Mithali Raj will have her sights set on that landmark as well.
The 38-year-old had made her debut against Ireland women in 1999.
She has scored 54 half-centuries and seven centuries. Her highest score was 125 scored against Sri Lanka Women in 2018.
