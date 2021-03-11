Prithvi Shaw Slams 165 vs Karnataka; Sets Record in Vijay Hazare

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw smashed a second-successive ton in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka, and in the process overtook Mayank Agarwal’s record of the most runs in a single edition of the tournament in its history.
Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal had scored 723 runs during the 2017-18 season and Shaw, who scored 165 finished with 754 in 7 games when he was dismissed. During his knock, Shaw was explosive and smashed 17 fours and 7 sixes.
On his way to breaking the record, Shaw slammed four centuries including an unbeaten double century (227*) against Puducherry in the group stage.
Close on Shaw’s heels in this edition of the tournament are Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal and Ravikumar Samarth, both of whom have been in excellent form as well and will look to respond strongly to the Mumbai captain in the second innings of the semi-final.
The Indian youngster is also leading the Mumbai side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, who are both currently in Ahmedabad with Team India.
Shaw was a part of the Indian team during the tour of Australia but had lost his place after the first Test in Adelaide, owing to low scores. He was eventually axed from the squad for the four-Test series against England.
Shaw has since been heavily accumulating runs in domestic cricket for Mumbai.
In his previous match against Saurashtra, Shaw had remained unbeaten on 185 as his innings guided Mumbai to a big nine-wicket win. Thanks to his quickfire knock which came in merely 123 deliveries, Mumbai chased down the 286-run target in the 42nd over of the innings.
Published: 11 Mar 2021,12:41 PM IST