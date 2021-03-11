Prithvi Shaw Slams 165 vs Karnataka; Sets Record in Vijay Hazare

On his way to breaking the record, Shaw slammed four centuries including an unbeaten double century (227*) against Puducherry in the group stage.

Close on Shaw’s heels in this edition of the tournament are Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal and Ravikumar Samarth, both of whom have been in excellent form as well and will look to respond strongly to the Mumbai captain in the second innings of the semi-final.

The Indian youngster is also leading the Mumbai side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, who are both currently in Ahmedabad with Team India.