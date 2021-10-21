Playing IPL Before T20 World Cup Was Beneficial: Jason Roy

Roy expressed his dejection on Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer along with Sam Curran missing the marquee tournament for England. While Stokes is on an indefinite break from the game due to mental well-being and recovering from a left index finger injury, Archer has been ruled out of cricketing action for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.



"I wouldn't say it's a problem. It's a shame. It's definitely a shame not having those two here. But you know they're on the same path of getting fit and healthy again and Jofra was obviously injured. Sam Curran obviously hurt his back during the IPL."



But Roy asserted that England have the depth in their squad to cover up for the trio's absence. "You look at the depth of our squad. Now, the players we have found are still extremely impressive. The boys showed that they came out and played well in the warm-up game. They've been training extremely hard."



"So, I don't think it's a worry at all. We've got players that will definitely 100 percent step up, rise to the occasion. They have more than enough skills. I can tell you that from training, all that facing in the nets. There's more than enough skill that can take us all the way."