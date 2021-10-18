Kohli vs Azam: Supreme Past Meets Stellar Present in Stirring India-Pak Subplot

One has established himself as an all-time, all-format great. The other, six years the junior, is well on his way to doing the same.

One is part of a five-member club with 10,000+ runs in men’s T20s; no one in this elite group has a more consistent runs-per-innings return than him. The other is the leading run-getter in the format in the last five years, by some margin; since the start of 2017, he has 6,000+ runs – the next entrant on the list has 5107.

Both have a lot in common: top-order batters, with world-leading consistency, and gorgeous strokeplay.

At the moment, another commonality unites them in a week where the minds of millions in the subcontinent are focused on one big event scheduled for 24 October: they will lead India and Pakistan when the neighbours collide in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday.

How do Virat Kohli and Babar Azam stack up with each other in T20 cricket? Let’s take a look.