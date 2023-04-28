PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming & Telecast: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, match 38 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played on Friday, 28 April 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

PBKS is currently at the position 6 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. They won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7. LSG are at position 4 in the points table with 8 points. They have also won 4 and lost 3 out of 7.

Both the teams are currently equal and would try their best to win Friday's match so that they secure their position in the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League.

Let us read about PBKS vs LSG live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.