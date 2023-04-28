IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After RR vs CSK Match

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals are now the new table-toppers after beating Chennai Super Kings.
(Photo: BCCI)
On Thursday, 27 April, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to claim pole position in the IPL 2023 points table. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the match as he played a fabulous knock of 77 runs off just 43 balls, while in terms of their bowling, Adam Zampa was brilliant for Rajasthan, picking up 3 wickets.
With this victory, Rajasthan Royals are now the new league leaders, with the former table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings slipping to the third spot. The second position is occupied by Gujarat Titans. The top 3 teams have all picked up 10 points, with net run rate proving to be the differentiator.
Rajasthan Royals lead the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.939
Faf Du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper, is the current orange cap holder, with 422 runs from 8 outings, at an average of 60.29. Virat Kohli, another RCB batter, follows his skipper with 333 runs from 8 matches.
Faf Du Plessis is the leading run scorer in IPL 2023
The third and fourth positions in the orange cap list are occupied by Chennai Super Kings’ openers, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with 322 and 317 runs respectively. David Warner occupies the fifth spot with 306 runs from 7 games.
Mohammed Siraj is the leading the IPL 2023 purple cap race currently, with a total of 14 wickets from 8 matches. Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande, who follow Siraj in the list, also have 14 wickets each to their name, but are placed lower owing to their economy rates.
Mohammed Siraj is the current IPL 2023 Orange cap holder with 14 wickets in the bag
With 13 wickets apiece, Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy and Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh occupy the fourth and fifth place respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)