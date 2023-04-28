IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After RR vs CSK Match

On Thursday, 27 April, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to claim pole position in the IPL 2023 points table. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the match as he played a fabulous knock of 77 runs off just 43 balls, while in terms of their bowling, Adam Zampa was brilliant for Rajasthan, picking up 3 wickets.

With this victory, Rajasthan Royals are now the new league leaders, with the former table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings slipping to the third spot. The second position is occupied by Gujarat Titans. The top 3 teams have all picked up 10 points, with net run rate proving to be the differentiator.