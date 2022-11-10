T20 World Cup: India and England to Fight it Out For Berth in Final vs Pakistan

It is very rare in global tournaments that teams which are on par with each other would clash in the semifinals, instead of the general expectation of them meeting in the final.

On Thursday, India and England, two sides with equal amounts of firepower, will be vying for a spot in the final when they meet at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup.\

Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.