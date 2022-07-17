Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli to Become Fastest Asian to Reach 10,000 Runs

It took Babar just 228 innings to become the fastest Asian to 10,000 international runs, a record previously held by star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper had reached the landmark in 232 innings.

Babar also over overtook fellow countryman and legend Javed Miandad, who managed the feat in 248 innings, to become the fastest Pakistan batter to 10,000 international runs.