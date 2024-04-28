Pakistan Name Gary Kirsten as White-Ball Coach, Jason Gillespie Coach in Test

Gary Kirsten & Jason Gillespie have been named white-ball and Test coach of Pakistan.
(Photo: BCCI)
Gary Kirsten, the former chief coach of the Indian team that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011, has been appointed the head coach of the Pakistan white ball team, the PCB announced on Sunday (28 April).
Meanwhile, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed head coach for the Test side, while Azhar Mahmood has also been confirmed as an assistant coach across all formats. The three appointments have been made for a two-year period following a recruitment process, the PCB said.
Kirsten, who is serving as batting coach and mentor to Gujarat Titans, will take charge of the side immediately after completing his assignment in the IPL.
During his tenure, besides the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will also be in charge of the side for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the PCB statement read.
Gillespie, on the other hand, will assume responsibilities for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh (at home in August), which will be followed by Tests against England (at home in October) and South Africa (away in December) in the 2024-25 season.
Gillespie was at the helm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, where he led them to back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. He also coached Adelaide Strikers from 2015-2024, guiding the side to the BBL title in the 2017-18 season; Sussex from 2018-2020 and South Australia from 2020-2024.
"I love Test cricket and being able to focus on that is something I like very much. I also love the fact that there is so much talent in Pakistan. I like to think that I can help in some way to grow and develop the players. I want to win Tests – that is why I am taking this role. I love winning and I know we have got the skills to make that happen," he said.
"The ICC World Test Championship is the ultimate in the Test format. I understand this cycle is likely to prove too great a task as we would need to win a lot of matches in a short space of time to have any chance of making the final, but aspiring to be in that final, and to winning it, has to be a medium- to long-term goal for us," Gillespie added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)