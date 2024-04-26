2024 T20 World Cup - Time for Indian Selectors to Think Out of The Box

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup is expected to be announced soon. The deadline of 1 May is just around the corner. The 2024 IPL and the performances in it, seem to be the selection criteria that will weigh the most in the final outcome of their decision. This has given a greater boost to the tournament, as every Indian player has only one thought in mind and that is to make an impact and be a part of the World Cup squad to the United States and the West Indies in June.

The Ajit Agarkar-led Indian selectors have a very difficult task at hand and a predicament that they would have gladly loved to avoid. India has not won a major ICC World Cup tournament since 2013 and the task of selecting a side that will come back victorious in the T20 WC does weigh heavily on their shoulders.