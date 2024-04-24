India May Not Travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: BCCI Sources

Team India may not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, sources have revealed.
(Photo: PTI)
Team India may not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and the venue for the event will likely get shifted or a hybrid model used, sources have said. They added that a bilateral series with the neighbours is “unlikely” in the near future.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday reportedly said that they would think about a bilateral series with India if they send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.
"The Indian board would need permission from the government for travel, currently our relations with Pakistan are not that good either,” sources revealed.
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral limited-overs series in 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India.
Last year, India refused to send its team to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan and eventually, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to adopt a hybrid model for the event which was split with a vast majority of the matches being organised in Sri Lanka.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)