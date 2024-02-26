WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Ride on Amelia Kerr’s All-Round Show To Beat Gujarat

Superb all-round performance by Amelia Kerr (4-17 & 31) and superb bowling by medium-pacer Shabnim Ismail (3-18) helped Mumbai Indians Women beat Gujarat Giants Women by five wickets with 11 balls to spare in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to field first, Mumbai Indians found success in the first over itself as Shabnim Ismail trapped the experienced Veda Krishnamurthy for a duck off the fourth delivery of the opening over. From 3/1, Gujarat Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could manage only 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs.