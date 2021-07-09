Out of Form India Openers Face Acid Test in England Series

It indicates that Rohit is doing well to see off the new ball. It's just that he needs to kick on and get big scores. Everyone knows how much he is capable of doing that and it won't be a surprise if we see England falling victim to his hunger for runs in this series. The same can't be said about Agarwal, Rahul, and Easwaran, though.

Agarwal has a string of low scores to his name in Tests that date back to February 2020. All of his last eight innings have come in the overseas conditions of New Zealand and Australia, where he has amassed a total of just 88 runs at a poor average of 11. He has been out for single-digit scores in six out of these eight innings and that really sums up his struggles of late.

As far as things for Rahul go, the last time he played a Test match was in August 2019. He was dropped from the side for a poor run of form as well. The 29-year-old had amassed just 195 runs at an average of 17.72 in the 12 innings prior to that. Even though he has been with the white-ball side regularly during this period, and has scored heaps of runs in the format as well, it won't be wise to expect him to do the same in Tests. When he was dropped, it was pretty clear that he was struggling to adapt across formats. It remains to be seen if he has made any changes to his technique and approach this time to deliver in Tests.