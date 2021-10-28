8 IPL Sides Can Retain 4 Players; New Teams Get 3 Picks Before Auction: Report

After adding two franchises to the mix for IPL 2022, the IPL has decided that the 8 teams can retain a maximum of 4 players. The two new teams meanwhile can acquire 3 players from the player pool before the mega auction, Cricinfo reported.

A date for the mega auction is yet to be decided upon.

The 8 teams can break up the 4 players in combinations of three Indian players and one overseas player or a two plus two. The Indian players retained can be capped or uncapped or a mix of both.

However, the IPL auction, unlike in 2018, will not have a right-to-match cards (RTM).