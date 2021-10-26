IPL's New Teams: What Were the Bids Tabled for Ahmedabad and Lucknow Franchises?

Vying for the two spots were 9 bidders in the auction on Monday in Dubai. While only one bid crossed the Rs 7000 cr mark, two others breached the Rs 5000 cr mark. Six bidders had lodged bids in the Rs 4000 cr region.

While RPSG were the only ones to bid in excess of Rs 7000 crores, the Adani group and the CVC Capital Partners bid Rs 5100 crores (for both venues) and Rs 5625 crores and Rs 5166 crores for Ahmedabad and Lucknow, respectively.

The others in the bidding fray whose numbers were lower are Kotak, Hindustan Times Media Limited, the Glazers, Capri Global Avashya Corporation Pvt. Ltd, and Torrent Sports Ventures.

The details of the bids were shared by Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPSG Enterprises, on Twitter after his company roped in the Lucknow franchise.

'It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem. True to IPL’s motto of ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’, the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage.' BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said after the announcement.