Non-Payment of Fees by BCCI leaves Bihar Cricketers in a Crisis

“We are talking about it almost every day. We check with each other if the money has been deposited. But nobody has received it. In these tough times, money is very important. Some of us have emailed top BCCI officials but we have not got a reply,” a senior player was quoted as saying in the report.



Match fees for cricketers vary from format to format. A cricketer is paid a daily allowance of Rs 40,000 per day for the Ranji Trophy, which was not conducted last season. Although the BCCI did manage to organize the Syed Mushtaq T20 and the 50-over Vijay Hazare tournaments in 2020-21. The match fees for the one-dayers is Rs 25,000, and Rs 12,500 for the T20s.



Under-23 players are paid Rs 63,000 for a four-day game and Rs 17,500 for a one-day affair. As per the procedure, players have to submit an invoice to their respective state associations at the conclusion of a tournament. The association then verifies the same and forwards it to the BCCI which upon satisfaction releases the payment to the players.