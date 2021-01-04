Trimmed Domestic Season Leaves J&K’s Players, Staff in Distress

Domestic circuit is the backbone of Indian cricket and not just the players, a lot of other individuals such as teams’ support staff and groundsmen are also dependent on it for their livelihood.

With the majority of the 2020-21 domestic season unlikely to happen due to coronavirus outbreak, many associated with the sport now find themselves in major distress.

For many working with the J&K cricket team, the situation is even worse as they have not been paid a penny for their services for the whole of the previous season (2019-20).

"We travelled with the teams for multiple events last season but while players have been paid their match fees, we are yet to receive any money," says Mujtaba Ahmad Wani, a senior video analyst who travelled with J&K’s Under-19 team for the Cooch Behar Trophy.