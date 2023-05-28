Fact-Check: Did Naveen Ul Haq Apologise to Virat Kohli After a Fight During IPL?

A statement shared by a parody Twitter account is being falsely attributed to Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen Ul Haq.
Social media users are sharing a statement where Afghan cricketer Naveen Ul Haq – who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) – has purportedly apologised to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, after a public argument during a match between the teams on 1 May.
What is the claim?: A photo showing Haq speaking to the media is being shared to claim that he issued a statement of apology, saying "My sincere apologies to Virat Kohli Sir. He's the Brand of Cricket and I'm not even dust of his Foot. (sic)"
Speaking to The Quint, Haq's manager rubbished the claim that Haq had apologised to Kohli.
How did we find out?: Many of the claims on Facebook shared a screenshot of a tweet with the username 'mufaddal_vohra6'.
The screenshots carry a tweet by 'mufaddal_vohra6'.
We looked for tweets shared by or sent to this username, which led us to an account called 'All about cricket', which had shared the same post on 25 May.
Currently, its username is '@cricket1871' but on clicking on the tweet, the username matched the one in the claim.
The tweet reflected the username as '@mufaddal_vohra6'.
The account had hidden several replies to the tweet, many of which had mentioned that the tweet was 'fake'.
We looked for archives of posts shared by '@mufaddal_vohra6', where we saw that same post being shared.
In the archived version of the page, this user's handle reflects as 'mufaddal_vohra6', its name reads Mufaddal Vohra and the account's bio reads "Parody account of Mufa."
An archived version of the account called itself a 'parody account'.
Did the real Mufaddal Vohra tweet this?: Mufaddal Vohra's original Twitter account has the username '@mufaddal_vohra'.
We went through this account's tweets to look for the tweet from the claim, but we did not find it.
However, we came across another tweet which shared the same photo of Haq, where he commented on people chanting Kohli's name.
Here, Haq's statement reads that whenever he hears people chanting other teams' or cricketers' names, it gives him "passion to do well" for his team.
But, did he apologise?: We found no evidence that the Lucknow Super Giants player had apologised for a heated exchange of words with Kohli, after their teams played each other on 1 May.
If Haq had apologised for the fight, there apology or statement would have been carried by news organisations.
On Naveen Ul Haq's verified Instagram account, we saw the player share a story about reporting a Twitter account with a blue tick.
Haq shared an Instagram story asking people to block a "fake account" on Twitter.
The now-suspended Twitter account with Haq's name had shared a tweet apologising to Kohli.
The account's archive shows a tweet with an apology.
Conclusion: Afghan cricketer Naveen Ul Haq did not apologise to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after they fought during a match between their respective IPL teams on 1 May.
