Afghanistan's Naveen Ul Haq Set Retire from ODIs After 2023 ICC World Cup

Afghanistan cricketer Naveen Ul Haq has announced that he will be retiring from ODI cricket after the ICC World Cup
IANS
Cricket
Published:

Naveen Ul Haq to take retirement from ODI cricket 

24-year-old Afghanistan youngster, Naveen ul Haq, has announced his decision to step away from ODIs at the conclusion of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Naveen ul Haq, who made a surprising return to Afghanistan's ODI squad for the World Cup, has announced on social media that he would be retiring from the fifty-overs format at the end of the tournament in India.

Naveen had made a return after a two-year absence from the format in Afghanistan's World Cup squad and is still only 24 years old.

The pace bowler has played only seven ODIs but has become a pivotal part of the T20I setup since making his international debut in 2016.

Afghanistan had named a strong squad for the marquee tournament in India with Naveen's return a major talking point. Aside from Naveen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Omarzai form a strong pace attack for the team as they head to the World Cup. 

