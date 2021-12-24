My Job is Not to Butter Everyone's Toast: Shastri Reacts to Ashwin's Comment

"If your coach challenges you, what will you do? Go home crying and say I won't come back. I as a player would take it as a challenge, to prove the coach wrong," said Shastri.



"The way Ashwin bowled in 2019 and the way he bowled in 2021 is chalk and cheese. About throwing Ashwin under the bus, he need not worry because I had told the bus driver to stop 2-3 feet short. The message to Ashwin in 2018 was that he had to be fit. He has worked on that and look how's bowling now. He's world-class," he added.

“In my seven years with the Indian team (as team director followed by the head coach), I had absolutely zero agenda in picking a player. If someone had to take the heat, he had to take the heat for the team,” said Shastri.



Notably, the situation has changed completely in the last two years as Kuldeep has lost his place in India's Test squad whereas Ashwin continues to be the leader of the spin attack.

(With IANS Inputs)