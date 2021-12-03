Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal Century Guides India to 221/4 at Stumps vs NZ

The delayed start robbed the wicket of whatever early morning juice it had and there was no assistance for the Black Caps' pacers. Though Tim Southee kept a good line and length and returned with figures of 10-1-15-0 in two spells, others were not as disciplined. Gill struck Kylie Jamieson for three fours in his first over, two of them off successive deliveries. Jamieson's first two deliveries were fullish but Gill capitalised on them.

Initially, Patel too did not get much purchase from the pitch and the Indian duo reached 50 off 109 balls -- Gill adding 27 and Agarwal 23.But disaster struck India in the 28th over when Gill went for a drive off a flighted delivery and edged it into Ross Taylor's hands in the slips. India lost two more wickets on the same score of 80 with Pujara and Kohli falling to Patel in his next over as the hosts slumped from 80 for no loss to 80/3 in the space of 15 deliveries.

Pujara stayed for only five deliveries and got out as he jumped out to a flighted delivery by Patel and the ball went off his pads onto his stumps.Kohli, who came in next, survived four deliveries and was out when TV umpire Vinod Sharma took a long look at the replays but could not conclusively rule that there was no edge onto the pads as Kohli played a forward defensive shot, with the bat and pad close to each other. With the TV DRS review remaining inconclusive, the ruling by the on-field umpire was upheld.