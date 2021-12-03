Day 1 India vs NZ Mumbai Test: Rahane, Ishant, Jadeja Ruled Out; Toss Delayed

A wet outfield has forced the delay of the toss of the second Test between India and New Zealand with the pitch inspection at 9:30 now moving a final decision to 10:30am IST.

We do have the answers to some big selection questions with Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja all ruled out of the match due to injuries or niggles. Rahane is said to have picked up a minor left hamstring strain on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test. Ishant is nursing a dislocated left finger while Ravindra Jadeja incurred a right forearm injury in Kanpur and was advised rest.

Their replacements will be named at the toss.