Mocked After Slow Start, Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Another Ranji Ton

Ranji Trophy opening batsman for Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored his third consecutive Ranji Trophy century, his second in the semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Thus, he became the fourth player from Mumbai to score centuries in both innings of a first-class game. The three other names on the elite list are Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Wasim Jaffer.
In the first 53 balls of his innings, Jaiswal couldn't trouble the scorers. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw departed after a typical pugnacious knock of 64 off 71 deliveries in a 66-run opening partnership. After the Mumbai team's captain went back to the pavilion in the 21st over, Jaiswal finally stole a single off the next over. Jaiswal's teammates took the mickey out of him and mockingly cheered for him. The 20-year-old took the banter sportingly and raised his bat in reply towards the dugout. Later that day, Shaw took a jibe at his teammate with a hilarious story on Instagram.
Here is the story:
Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story poking fun at teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle, renowned for its cheeky and funny posts, didn't shy away from beating the drum.
Jaiswal has been in stellar form since the recently concluded Indian Premier League. His numbers – 255 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 133 – provided impetus to the Royals' top order. Legendary cricketer and Rajasthan Royals coach, Kumar Sangakkara, has heaped praise on the youngster. The stalwart has also expressed gratitude for having him on his team.
Mumbai is in the driver's seat as far as the semi-final match is concerned. Followed by a first innings score of 393 runs, they have managed to restrict Uttar Pradesh to a paltry 180 runs. With Yashasvi Jaiswal still batting on 174 (not out) in the second innings, the team leads UP by 612 runs at 4:00 pm IST.
