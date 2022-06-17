Mocked After Slow Start, Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Another Ranji Ton

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored his third consecutive Ranji Trophy century, his second in the semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Thus, he became the fourth player from Mumbai to score centuries in both innings of a first-class game. The three other names on the elite list are Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Wasim Jaffer.

In the first 53 balls of his innings, Jaiswal couldn't trouble the scorers. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw departed after a typical pugnacious knock of 64 off 71 deliveries in a 66-run opening partnership. After the Mumbai team's captain went back to the pavilion in the 21st over, Jaiswal finally stole a single off the next over. Jaiswal's teammates took the mickey out of him and mockingly cheered for him. The 20-year-old took the banter sportingly and raised his bat in reply towards the dugout. Later that day, Shaw took a jibe at his teammate with a hilarious story on Instagram.

