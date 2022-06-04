Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022: Dates, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022 to begin on 6 June.
(Photo: iStock)
The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season will start after a two-month break due to the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is to be noted that eight teams will compete against each other for the premier domestic title. The Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal stage is scheduled to begin on 6 June 2022 and the finals will end on 22 June.
The entire knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 is set to be played in Bengaluru. Around eight teams have qualified for the knockout stage which is ready to start on 6 June. It is decided that the matches will be played in Bengaluru to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.
As we come close to the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, here are a few important details that everybody should note before the match officially begins.
Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022: Date, Place, and Time
The Ranji Trophy 2022 knockout phase is scheduled to begin on Monday, 6 June 2022. It is to be noted that the entire knockout phase of the Ranji Trophy will be played in Bengaluru.
Everyone should remember that the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 are set to begin on 14 June 2022. The final will be played from 22 June at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022: Where to Watch, Live Stream Details
It is to be noted that the Ranji Trophy 2022 KO phase will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English for the viewers who are interested.
These are the latest details on the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022 that the viewers need to know before the matches begin on 6 June 2022.