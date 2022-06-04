Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals 2022: Dates, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details

The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season will start after a two-month break due to the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is to be noted that eight teams will compete against each other for the premier domestic title. The Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal stage is scheduled to begin on 6 June 2022 and the finals will end on 22 June.

The entire knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 is set to be played in Bengaluru. Around eight teams have qualified for the knockout stage which is ready to start on 6 June. It is decided that the matches will be played in Bengaluru to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.