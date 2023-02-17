Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule: Matches, Date, Time, Fixture, Squad, and More

Mumbai Indians IPL T20 2023: Check Out the Full Schedule Here.
Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL T20 2023: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 today on 17 February 2023.
The 16th Season of IPL will officially kick off on 31 March 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first match on 2 April 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) team lead by Rohit Sharma had faced a tough luck in the previous edition of IPL 2022 where they ended at the bottom of the standings table post league stage. However, MI will try their level best to show a better performance in IPL 2023 and win the title.
Let us check out the Mumbai Indians full schedule in TATA IPL 2023 including date, time, venue, matches, and more.
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|02-Apr-23
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|08-Apr-23
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|11-Apr-23
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|16-Apr-23
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|18-Apr-23
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|22-Apr-23
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|25-Apr-23
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|30-Apr-23
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|03-May-23
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|Mohali
|06-May-23
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|09-May-23
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai
|12-May-23
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|16-May-23
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|21-May-23
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, and Duan Jansen.
