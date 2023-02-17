IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of Season Due to Injury

"We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process. The Royals family wants to extend its best wishes to the pace bowler for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him steaming in soon!" Rajasthan Royals said in a statement.

Krishna has been playing for the RR franchise since 2018, making an appearance in 51 and picking 49 wickets.

"Rajasthan Royals would also like to state that our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing a talented pool of pacers through our trials and preparatory camps, and is keen on seeing the progress being made by them. The franchise should be able to review and make a decision on Prasidh's replacement for IPL 2023 in due time," it said