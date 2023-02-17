Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders Match Schedule in IPL 2023: Know the IPL match schedule of KKR here and check the timings.
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 schedule is stated here for interested viewers.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to begin on 31 March 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be played across 12 venues that includes Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala. As per the latest details mentioned on the official schedule, there are 70 league matches including 18 double-headers. The last league game is scheduled for 21 May.

It is important to note that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is declared on Friday, 17 February. Cricket fans in the country should take note of all the details released recently. The IPL 2023 is divided into two groups. The first group includes MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG. The second groups includes CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT. One should know the complete schedule for this season here.

Let's take a look at the complete Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Schedule here. One should know the dates on which the team is playing, match timings, and other important details before the tournament begins.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Schedule

DateDayTimeHome TeamAway TeamVenue
1.04.2023Saturday3:30 PMPunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabad
6.04.2023Thursday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata
9.04.2023Sunday3:30 PMGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabad
14.04.2023Friday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadKolkata
16.04.2023Sunday3:30 PMMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai
20.04.2023Thursday7:30 PMDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersDelhi
23.04.2023Sunday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsKolkata
26.04.2023Wednesday7:30 PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersBengaluru
29.04.2023Saturday3:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansKolkata
4.05.2023Thursday7:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabad
8.05.2023Monday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersPunjab KingsKolkata
11.05.2023Thursday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsKolkata
14.05.2023Sunday7:30 PMChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersChennai
20.05.2023Saturday7:30 PMKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsKolkata
Published: 17 Feb 2023,07:17 PM IST

