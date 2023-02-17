Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Match Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to begin on 31 March 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be played across 12 venues that includes Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala. As per the latest details mentioned on the official schedule, there are 70 league matches including 18 double-headers. The last league game is scheduled for 21 May.

It is important to note that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is declared on Friday, 17 February. Cricket fans in the country should take note of all the details released recently. The IPL 2023 is divided into two groups. The first group includes MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG. The second groups includes CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT. One should know the complete schedule for this season here.