Mumbai Erupts To Celebrate ‘Team India Festival’ With 2024 T20 World Cup Victors

Lakhs of Mumbaikars gushed into a spirited celebration of 'Team India festival' along with the beaming Men In Blue T20 World Cup victors on Thursday evening.

Much before the team members landed in a Vistara flight from Delhi, thousands of people had gathered outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the entire road from the airport to Nariman Point and also the 1.8-km long route to the Wankhede Stadium.

As the clock ticked off, the crowds swelled into lakhs, lining up outside the CSMIA and on both sides of the road, with a sea of humanity at Marine Drive, barely a few feet away from the Arabian Sea shore, waving the Indian Tricolour, carrying congratulatory placards for Team India or one of their favourite icons.