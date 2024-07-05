Not Seen Rohit Getting Emotional on the Field Like He Did on 29 June – Virat

advertisement
India star batter Virat Kohli praised skipper Rohit Sharma for showing emotions on the field on the day India won the T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown Barbados.
Kohli said winning the T20 World Cup 2024 was a special moment for him as he had not realised the gravity of the moment when he was part of M.S. Dhoni's team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup at this same venue.
"I was 21-22 at that time and did not realise why the senior players were getting so emotional. After winning this World Cup, I have realised how special this is," said Kohli, who said he had instantly realised that it was time for him to say goodbye to the format and make way for youngsters.
"Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Jitega Bhai Jitega, India Jitega,” and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the evening air, mingling with the calls of street vendors and the honks of vehicles. The sheer volume of people created a stampede-like situation at several points.
Mumbai Police, however, had anticipated the fervour and had deployed a large number of personnel along the route, ensuring the safety of the crowd. Their vigilance paid off as they averted any major incidents, though a few people fell ill and had to be hospitalised. A heartwarming moment emerged amidst the chaos, captured and shared by the Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter).
Policemen, both uniformed and in plain clothes, stood vigilant, frisking fans entering the stadium and maintaining order. The Western Railway, anticipating the rush, had announced extra services from Churchgate to Borivali to ease the commute for the fans, while more than 400 Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel were stationed at Churchgate station.
However, the Central Railway's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wasn't as fortunate, experiencing significant delays and adding to the chaos. Traffic snarled around Marine Drive and surrounding roads, with hundreds of vehicles at a standstill.
