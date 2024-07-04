Victorious Indian Cricket Team Serenaded During Bus Parade in Mumbai

The Indian men's cricket team was serenaded during an open-top bus parade, as they arrived in Mumbai with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. Holding aloft the glittering piece of silverware, the players were applauded by the thousands of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had organised a 1 kilometre bus parade, from the Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, where the celebratory campaign will conclude. Previously, the team had arrived in Delhi's ITC Maurya following a 20-hour flight from Bridgetown, Barbados, in the early hours of Thursday (4 July). The team then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital, where the BCCI gifted the PM a personalised jersey.