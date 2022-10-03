Who Is Mukesh Kumar, the New Entrant in Indian ODI Squad for SA Series?

With the T20 World Cup set to commence later this month, Team India named a 16-member second-string side for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting 6 October.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee made the announcement taking into account the unavailability of its regulars who will feature in the ICC event which will be held in Australia.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the upcoming series that will offer game-time and international exposure for the those who failed to make the cut Down Under.

A major highlight of the selection has been the inclusion of two new faces – Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar, who received maiden national team call-ups following a stellar domestic season.