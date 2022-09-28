‘Be in the Moment’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni’s Advice on His IPL Debut

Important To Stay Positive: Ruturaj Gaikwad

"If I look back now, yes, I had failures to start off with, but the management, the team and the coach made me feel (good). I would give a lot of credit to the whole CSK team, the captain and coach," he said.



As per the right-handed batter, every cricketer sees failures in their careers but it's important to stay positive.



"It is really important to stay positive and believe in yourself because you will have done a lot of hard work throughout and you will have failures in cricket. It will not happen that every day you will score runs. You will have failures. I think you really need to stay positive," said Gaikwad.