Dhoni Entertainment Forays Into Tamil Film Production; Announces First Project
Dhoni Entertainment's first film will be a Tamil family entertainer, conceptualized by Sakshi Singh Dhoni.
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house is all set to enter the Tamil film industry. According to a report by PTI, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd will produce its first Tamil film, a family entertainer conceptualized by Sakshi, who is also the Managing Director of the production house.
In continuation to the report, Ramesh Thamilmani, who also wrote the new-age graphic novel called 'Atharva - The Origin', will direct the family entertainer. The film's cast and crew will soon be revealed.
Talking about his upcoming project in a press release, Thamilmani said, "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer. All of us are excited to kick start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy."
Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with several other directors and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including comedy, science fiction, crime drama, suspense thriller, and more, the report added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.