Siraj, Yadav Complete India’s World-Class Attack Ahead of ODI World Cup

India is still to recover from how this manic Sunday ended for its cricket team!

It was the most unexpected turn of events as India demolished Sri Lanka in double quick time to become the Asia Cup champion again.

India as the defending Asia Cup ODI champion played like one in the final on Sunday as the made mincemeat of the 2022 Asia Cup T20I champion, Sri Lanka. It was an unbelievable performance by India’s new ball bowlers and once again highlighted the fact that they are a side to watch out for at the upcoming ODI World Cup.