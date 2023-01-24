Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay Rs 1.30 Lakhs Monthly Alimony To Estranged Wife

Hasin Jahan Welcomes Court’s Directive

Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.30 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court's directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from the Indian pacer on this count till the report was filed.

On September last year after the victory of the Indian team against Pakistan at Asia Cup, Hasin Jahan shared in social media a photo of Hardik Pandya, who led India to victory with a six and there she took a veiled attack against Shami, who was not in the Indian squad.