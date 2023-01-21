In Photos, India vs NZ 2nd ODI: NZ Bowled Out for 108

Live photo updates from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played in Raipur.
(Photo: BCCI)
Umran Malik of India arrives for the second ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023.
Rohit Sharma (c) won the toss but forget what the team had decided to do. He took a moment and then said India would be bowling first.
Rohit Sharma (c) of India and Tom Latham (Captain) of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Indian players entering on the field during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Henry Nicholls of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Washington Sundar of India and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Hardik Pandya (vc) of India celebrating the wicket of Devon Conway of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Shardul Thakur of India celebrating the wicket of Tom Latham (Captain) of New Zealand during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Tom Latham (Captain) of New Zealand walks back after being dismissed by Shardul Thakur during the 2nd ODI in Raipur. New Zealand were reduced to 15/5 in 10.3 overs at the fall of his wicket.
Michael Bracewell of New Zealand play a shot during the 2nd ODI between India vs New Zealand held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell stitched together a 41-run sixth wicket partnership.
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Michael Bracewell of New Zealand during the Second ODI between India Vs New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on 21 January 2023
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)