Mohammad Shami Undergoes Successful Heel Surgery in the UK, Set to Miss IPL 2024

Mohammad Shami begins his recovery from Achilles tendon after undergoing a surgery in the UK
photo: Mohammad Shami/Twitter
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Monday underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon, which he acquired during the 2023 ICC World Cup, and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket.
On Monday evening, Shami shared pictures on his social media accounts, giving an update on his injury and informing his fans that he has undergone a successful operation in the United Kingdom.
"Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon. Recovery is going to take some time but looking forward to getting back on my feet," Shami said in his post on X.
Shami was injured during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on 19 November.
He missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa. A few days back it was announced that Shami will miss the entire five-match Test series against England and undergo surgery in the United Kingdom.
He was expecting to recover in time for the England series but the injury turned out to be more serious than earlier thought of.
Due to the time-consuming process of recovery, it can now be confirmed that Shami will not be a part of the Indian Premier League 2024, which is all set to begin on 22 March with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on each other at the Chepauk stadium.
Shami, who represents Gujarat Titans in IPL, played a crucial role for the team the two seasons played by them. He scalped 20 wickets in the year 2022, when the Titans made their debut in the league and also won their maiden title.
