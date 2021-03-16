Naveed & Shaiman Banned for 8 years Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and opening batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt are banned from all forms of cricket for 8 years by the ICC. The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code in January 2021.
However, the bans have been backdated to 16 October, 2019, when they had been charged and provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt matches during the Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE.
"Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said.
"Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.
"I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."
Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found both Naveed and Shaiman guilty of:
Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Naveed has also been found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:
Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.
Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.
