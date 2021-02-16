Moeen Ali Pulls Out Of Last 2 Tests, Will Return Home to England

Moeen was picked ahead of Bess for the second Test and although he picked eight wickets in the Test he was expensive and thrashed by Rohit Sharma in the first innings.

England, as per their rotation policy, also allow players to go out of the bubble.

They decided to not include Bairstow in the first two Tests of the series while veteran fast bowler James Anderson was rested for the second Test after leading the visitors to victory in the first. The decision to not include Bairstow was especially criticised by the likes former England captains Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan after the 31-year-old right handed batsman finished England's preceding two-Test series against Sri Lanka as their second highest run-scorer.

England 17-man squad for third Test: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.