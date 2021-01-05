Moeen Ali Tests Positive for COVID-19 After England Land in SL

The statement added that Chris Woakes will be kept under observation for coming in possible contact with Ali.

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing. The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday," the statement added.

England play two Test matches, both in Galle, the first of which begins on January 14. After completing their Sri Lanka assignment on January 26, England then head to India for a full tour comprising four Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.