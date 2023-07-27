Mithali Raj Condemns Harmanpreet Kaur's Actions in ODI vs Bangladesh

Mithali Raj comments on Harmanpreet's behaviour against Bangladesh
(Photo: PTI)
Harmanpreet Kaur was handed a two-match suspension by ICC because of her outbursts during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh on Saturday. Harman was seen smashing the stumps with her bat and also engaged in an argument with the umpire after she was given out in the ODI series decider. She later criticised the umpiring during the post-match presentation and has since been reprimanded by the ICC for the breach of the Code of Conduct.
Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj has also criticised Harman’s actions in a column written for Hindustan Times. She wrote, “One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as a responsible cricketers. Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport.”
Writing about Harman's alleged actions at the post-match presentation ceremony where Bangladeshi media claim she taunted the opposition team captain to invite the umpires for the photo-op as well, Mithali said, if true, the current skipper's actions were 'disgraceful and atrocious'.
“If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman’s behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious,” she wrote.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was suspended for India's next two international matches following the breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct, on Tuesday which means she miss India's first two matches at the 2023 Asian Games.
Harmanpreet was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offence after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.
Harmanpreet was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to “public criticism about an incident occurring in an international match.”
The first incident occurred in the 34th over of India’s innings when Kaur hit the wickets with her bat in a show of dissent after she was adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter. She was clearly unhappy with the decision as she felt the ball had come off her pad and expressed her frustration by smashing the stumps with her bat.
The other incident was during the presentation ceremony when Kaur criticized the umpiring in the match. Harmanpreet heavily criticised the umpires and termed their decision disappointing.
