Explained: Why Has ICC Suspended Harmanpreet Kaur for 2 Matches, Can She Appeal?

The Indian skipper had an on-field outburst when given out during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh, that led to the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

While India were chasing Bangladesh's 225/4, the score was at 160/3 in 33.3 overs and the Indian skipper was at the crease, batting on 14. She tried to sweep a Nahida Akter delivery and the ball seemed to instead bounce off her pad and go straight into Fahima Khatun hands at first slip. Nahida appealed and the the umpire raised his finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious. With no DRS used in the series, Harman had to return to the dressing room and she smashed the stumps with her bat on the way, before having a heated chat with the on-field umpires. She was also seen making a 'thumbs up' gesture to the crowd on her way back.

India needed 65 runs from the next 16 overs at this point, but the visitors went onto lose the game.

This incident has earned her the biggest sanction for 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision', which is a Level 2 offence, earning Harman the fine of 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points.