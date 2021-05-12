Lack of Practice Games Poses Challenge for India in England

The Indian team was supposed to play India A in warm-up fixtures as per initial plans.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had in April announced that the India A tour had been postponed.

"The India men's team will instead tour with a larger squad to prepare for, and use during, the five-match Test series," an ECB statement had said.

The Indian team will get to play two four-day intra-squad matches.

With just 24 players, including four reserves, available, the team will barely be able to make two teams for the two warm-up matches.

Last time in 2018, the Indians had played a three-day game against Essex prior to the Test series.