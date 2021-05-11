Expect Players to Pick England Over Rescheduled IPL 2021: Giles

England play New Zealand in two Tests on June 2-14 in a series that was hastily arranged and Giles said the IPL players were given the leeway to skip the Test series as an exception since their IPL contracts were already formalised.

"The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those Test matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time all those contracts and NOCs [no objection certificates] were signed for full involvement in the IPL," he added.